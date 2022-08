TOKYO -- Shigeaki Wada, who left his mark on Japanese retail history with his skillful turnarounds of major department store chains after Japan's asset price bubble burst, died last week at age 88.

Wada belonged to an era of towering figures in the industry, including former Seven-Eleven Japan chief Toshifumi Suzuki and Saison Group founder Seiji Tsutsumi, whose careers spanned the highs and lows of Japan's postwar economy.