Obituaries

Shin-Etsu Chairman Chihiro Kanagawa dies at 96

His fast decision making helped Japan company become key semiconductor supplier

Chihiro Kanagawa: The chairman of Shin-Etsu Chemical died on Jan. 1.
Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Shin-Etsu Chemical Chairman Chihiro Kanagawa died of pneumonia on Jan. 1, the Japanese company announced on Thursday. Kanagawa was 96.

Shin-Etsu is the largest maker of silicon wafers -- a key material for semiconductor products -- and polyvinyl chloride. Kanagawa, who was quick to make decisions on large investments using his sharp views of market and demand situations, led the company in establishing itself as the leading wafer maker. He was known as one of Japan's leading businesspeople.

