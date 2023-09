TOKYO -- Yoshiharu Fukuhara, honorary chairman of major Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido, died of natural causes on Wednesday. He was 92.

He was a grandchild of Shiseido founder Arinobu Fukuhara and served as president from 1987 to 1997, then as chairman from 1997 to 2001. During his tenure as president, the company set up subsidiaries in China and France, laying the foundation for Shiseido's growth into a world-class cosmetics company.