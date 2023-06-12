Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Contact Path Layer Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Obituaries Silvio Berlusconi, three-time Italian prime minister, dies at 86 Billionaire media mogul developed lung infection amid leukemia battle Silvio Berlusconi is hailed as "a great man and a great Italian."
June 12, 2023
MILAN (Reuters) -- Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who created Italy's largest media company before transforming the political landscape, died on Monday aged 86.
Two members of the Italian government mourned his passing, with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini calling him in a statement "a great man and a great Italian."
