Stanley Ho made Macao's gaming industry into today's giant

MACAO -- When Stanley Ho, the entrepreneur who turned Macao's gambling industry into the world's biggest, was still early in his career, he had to be ingenious. In the 1960s, it was not easy to finance investments in gaming and building casino-hotels, so he converted a Hong Kong floating restaurant into a floating casino permanently moored in Macao's busiest area, the Inner Harbor, in 1962.

His flagship Casino Lisboa opened in 1970 and was acclaimed as a must-see attraction. It was Asia's first icon of casino architecture, with a rooftop designed as a roulette wheel and an entrance resembling a bat. The Lisboa was Macao's first integrated resort, offering comprehensive amenities and entertainment, and was the key to the transformation of Macao into a tourism center and a modern city.

The career of Ho, who has died at the age of 98, was full of these milestones -- corporate, architectural and urban. Without him, we would not have the Macao we do today.

Arriving with little money in Macao in 1941 at the age of 19 to escape the Japanese invasion of Hong Kong, he engaged in various businesses and quickly became rich. During the 1950s he was involved in the transshipment of goods to China, but the U.S. imposed sanctions on his business in 1959 because of breaches of the Cold War trade embargo. He failed then to obtain the gold trade concession -- but did win the gaming concession.

In 1961, the gaming monopoly was up for public tender for the first time in 20 years. A conservative attitude had restricted the offer to Chinese games only, including fan-tan, and sic bo, a dice game. Now for the first time the gaming concession would have all casino games of chance, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat and craps. This long overdue policy change created the business opportunity of a lifetime.

Ho did not miss the chance. Together with partners Henry Fok, Teddy Yip and Yip Hon, he wrested the monopoly concession from Tai Heng Company, which had held it since 1937. The new concessionaire became known as STDM, Sociedade de Turismo e Diversoes de Macau or Macao Tourism and Recreation Company.

Ho gradually became dominant in the vital Hong Kong-Macao maritime route, essential for bringing gamblers. Before, the trip took three hours on steam ships, but was vastly improved with the introduction of hydrofoils and jetfoils taking only one hour.

In the mid-1970s, the Macao gaming industry took its modern shape. STDM was efficient at developing ways of doing business, attracting customers and generating profits, such as employing gaming promoters, known as junkets, to attract VIP gamblers or "whales." Baccarat became the most popular game.

This business model continues today, although regulators now favor the mass market and nongaming amenities including entertainment and convention facilities.

STDM, whose concession expired in 2002, became too successful and powerful. This caused some political discomfort and is one of the reasons why the monopoly system, started 150 years before, had to end. Now Stanley Ho had to face plenty of competition.

Casino Lisboa, right, and Casino Grand Lisboa, second from right, operated by SJM Holdings in Macau, pictured in July 2018. © Getty Images

For legal reasons, he replaced STDM with SJM, Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, which was formally a different company but effectively the continuation of the operator founded in 1962.

Competition started in 2004: the likes of Wynn Resorts, Galaxy, Las Vegas Sands, MGM and Melco arrived in town. STDM, of course, lost a lot of its market share, but that was not a major problem as the overall market grew exponentially with the tourism boom caused by much larger numbers of visitors from mainland China. Forty-one casinos are now in operation, of which 22 are under SJM's concession, with revenue of $4.4 billion in 2019.

The legacy of STDM's business model has endured even as competitors have adopted, modernized or merged it with other approaches. Operators took ideas from each other's properties and kept building and, as a result, Macao became the world's largest market for land-based casino games of chance by revenue in 2008, surpassing Las Vegas.

The Macao developments were closely watched around the region and influenced Singapore's surprising decision in 2005 to legalize casino gaming. Singapore did an excellent job and, in turn, its properties, together with Macao's, have influenced other countries, like Japan, to finally forge ahead along the same path.

Stanley Ho became known as the "casino king." However, he did not consider himself a gambling expert and always said he never gambled. He was first and foremost an excellent businessman, with a keen eye for spotting, seizing and developing profitable business opportunities.

The vast success of the Macao gaming market in the first years of the 21st century cannot be attributed to a single company. It was the product of stiff competition, a favorable economy, a tourism boom, eager financial markets and a more sympathetic public perception of gaming. But without Ho, it would not look anything like this.

Jorge Godinho is visiting professor of gaming law at the University of Macau.