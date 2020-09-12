ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Obituaries

Transformative Japanese banker Yoshifumi Nishikawa dies at 82

Known for his leadership, Nishikawa guided creation of Sumitomo Mitsui megabank

Yoshifumi Nishikawa speaks to Nikkei during a 2010 interview. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

Yoshifumi Nishikawa, known as a strong and transformative figure in Japan's financial world who created one of its major banking groups and led the postal service into privatization, has died, people familiar with the matter said Friday. He was 82.

Nishikawa graduated from Osaka University in 1961 and joined Sumitomo Bank. He rose through the ranks, deftly handling the break-up of failed borrowers including general trading company Ataka & Co. and specialized trader Itoman.

He took the helm at the bank in June 1997 while Japan was in the throes of a severe financial crisis. He displayed strong leadership in tackling Sumitomo Bank's bad loan problems and led the creation of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking through a merger with Sakura Bank, affiliated with the Mitsui group, in 2001. 

He was the combined bank's first leader and also became president of holding company Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in 2002. He tried to acquire the old UFJ Group, engaging in a fierce battle with the then-Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group. 

The attempt ultimately failed, but he nurtured SMFG into one of the country's three megabanks before stepping down from both poisitions in 2005.

Known for his strong management skills, Nishikawa was tapped for the first president of Japan Post in 2007 as it was being privatized. Under his leadership, Japan Post explored new areas, such as unit Japan Post Bank starting to offer credit card transactions. He was forced to resign, however, in 2009 when the Democratic Party of Japan took power and he clashed with the new administration.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close