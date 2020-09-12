Transformative Japanese banker Yoshifumi Nishikawa dies at 82

Yoshifumi Nishikawa, known as a strong and transformative figure in Japan's financial world who created one of its major banking groups and led the postal service into privatization, has died, people familiar with the matter said Friday. He was 82.

Nishikawa graduated from Osaka University in 1961 and joined Sumitomo Bank. He rose through the ranks, deftly handling the break-up of failed borrowers including general trading company Ataka & Co. and specialized trader Itoman.

He took the helm at the bank in June 1997 while Japan was in the throes of a severe financial crisis. He displayed strong leadership in tackling Sumitomo Bank's bad loan problems and led the creation of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking through a merger with Sakura Bank, affiliated with the Mitsui group, in 2001.

He was the combined bank's first leader and also became president of holding company Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in 2002. He tried to acquire the old UFJ Group, engaging in a fierce battle with the then-Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group.

The attempt ultimately failed, but he nurtured SMFG into one of the country's three megabanks before stepping down from both poisitions in 2005.

Known for his strong management skills, Nishikawa was tapped for the first president of Japan Post in 2007 as it was being privatized. Under his leadership, Japan Post explored new areas, such as unit Japan Post Bank starting to offer credit card transactions. He was forced to resign, however, in 2009 when the Democratic Party of Japan took power and he clashed with the new administration.