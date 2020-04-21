ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Obituaries

Yoshio Tateishi, former Omron president, dies of coronavirus

Son of founder pursued internal change at Kyoto-based electronic parts company

Nikkei staff writers
Yoshio Tateishi, a former president of Omron, also served as head of the Kyoto Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

KYOTO -- Yoshio Tateishi, a former president of Japanese electronic parts and medical device maker Omron, died Tuesday at a hospital in Kyoto after being infected with the novel coronavirus. He was 80.

The third son of founder Kazuma Tateishi, he joined Omron's precursor, Tateisi Electric Manufacturing Co., in 1963. At the age of 47 while serving as a managing director of the company, Tateishi succeeded his elder brother, Takao, as president. He implemented a series of internal changes, including the new corporate name and the introduction of a holding company.

Tateishi made electrical components a pillar of the business following the development of control equipment such as relays. He also expanded business abroad for the company, which also manufactures digital thermometers, blood pressure monitors and other health care equipment.

After facing difficulties during the dot-com crash, Tateishi worked on further structural changes. He handed the presidency to Hisao Sakuta in 2003, marking the first time a family outsider assumed the post.

After serving as chairman, Tateishi became honorary chairman in 2011. He was an honorary adviser from Nov. 2019 until the time of his death.

Immediately after retiring as chairman of the Kyoto Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tateishi felt a general malaise on Apr. 1 and developed a fever the following day. He was diagnosed with pneumonia at a hospital on Apr. 5 and tested positive for coronavirus the following day.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close