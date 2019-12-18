Vietnamese cinema offers fresh perspectives on wartime history

In May 1979, director Francis Ford Coppola emerged from his yacht to issue a war bulletin. His audience was eager to hear him: It had just attended the Cannes festival screening of his Vietnam War movie "Apocalypse Now," and already knew some of the hair-raising behind-the-scenes stories.

Typhoon Olga had wrecked the sets. The lead actor, Harvey Keitel, had been sacked from the production. His replacement, Martin Sheen, had suffered a near-fatal heart attack. The star villain, Marlon Brando, had arrived at the location underprepared and overweight. The picture had gone crazily over budget.

"We had access to too much money, too much equipment, and little by little we went insane," explained Coppola. "My film is not about Vietnam," he said. "It is Vietnam."

In one sense, he was right. In the cultural imagination of the West, Apocalypse Now has come to stand for the war, and the conflict for the country. Hollywood depictions of what Indochina calls the American War depict Vietnam as a kind of hot, green abstraction -- a space in which the U.S. faces its demons, loses its morals and experiences that horror found by Joseph Conrad, whose novel "Heart of Darkness" inspired the film, in the upper reaches of the Congo.

Actual Vietnamese characters rarely figure, except as a threat, somewhere out there, between the trees.

A poster for Minh Nguyen-Vo’s 2014 film "Nuoc." (Courtesy of Yen Tan/Bao Nguyen/Minh Nguyen-Vo)

So what happens when you reverse the angle and look at Vietnam through the eyes of a Vietnamese filmmaker? You encounter one of world’s most underappreciated and under-researched national cinemas.

Explore its back catalog and you find dramas told from the point of view of characters Hollywood would never bother to name -- the female snipers of the 1967 documentary "Du Kich Cu Chi" ("The Cu Chi Guerrillas"), who disguise themselves as haystacks and construct homemade land mines; the gun-toting heroine of Hong Sen’s "Canh Dong Hoang" (1979) -- known in English as "The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone" -- who wades through the canals with her baby on one arm and her rifle on the other.

Catch more contemporary movies and you’ll meet the inheritors of Vietnam’s 20th-century struggles -- the farmers of Minh Nguyen-Vo’s "Nuoc" (2014), eking out a living in a near-future Mekong Valley submerged by the effects of climate change; the stallholders and hired laborers pictured in microbudget documentary shorts produced by the Hanoi DocLab; the tough Saigon street kids of Tran Dung Thanh Huy’s "Rom"(2019).

"Rom"was garlanded at October’s Busan International Film Festival by jury chair Mike Figgis, the Oscar-nominated director of "Leaving Las Vegas" (1995). "Korean cinema has lost is mojo," he says. "But this Vietnamese film has so much energy in it, it makes you feel old."

Stills from the award-winning 2019 film "Rom," about tough Saigon street kids. (Courtesy of East Films)

Despite the shifts and convulsions of revolutionary war, reunification and reform, these films are recognizably products of the same movie culture. It was summoned into being in 1953, when Ho Chi Minh signed Decree 147/SL, under which promising filmmakers from the north of Vietnam were sent off to Moscow, Prague and East Germany to be instructed in methods derived from Soviet pioneers of the medium.

The Russian influence was strong, but not overpowering. The 147/SL generation produced a cinema of distinctly Vietnamese heroines. "The stories of Vietnam’s women heroes ... were sung as lullabies by our mothers," said the film star and director Duc Hoan in an interview in the 1990s. "We took the fact that women would fight for granted. Our heroines were not always successful in the long run, but they weren’t sad, crazy figures like Joan of Arc."

Undeclared war with America only strengthened this tradition. "Du Kich Cu Chi" treats its cast of female guerrillas like sports stars. "She may be small," says the narrator, of one 16-year-old fighter, "but her hatred is huge."

In "Nuoc," farmers -- inheritors of Vietnam’s 20th-century struggles -- eke out a living in a near-future Mekong Valley submerged by the effects of climate change. (Courtesy of Bao Nguyen/Minh Nguyen-Vo)

"Em Be Ha Noi" (1974) -- "Little Girl of Hanoi" -- sends its 12-year-old heroine, Ngoc, played by Lan Huong, into the devastation wrought by the U.S. bombing campaign of Christmas 1972. After finding the charred ruins of her family home, she encounters the authors of this destruction, a knot of downed B-52 pilots, and screams out her pain and rage.

American forces abandoned Saigon in 1975. Vietnam reunified the following year. But these revolutionary heroines did not retire. Quite the opposite. They proved popular for another generation.

Versatility was the secret of their success. They could be romantic and poetic, like Thuy An’s teenage guerrilla in Hong Sen’s "Mua Gio Chuong" (1978) -- "Whirlwind Season" -- who strides through the lily-scattered water with a male comrade in the National Liberation Front. "You already have a boyfriend, right?" he asks. "He’s very far away," she replies. One grenade-blast later, our heroine is leading the fight to the mansion of the South Vietnamese commander who caused her comrade's death.

They could also follow less pure patterns. The gang of female fighters in "Phuong An Ba Bong Hong" (1981) -- "The Three Rose Plan" -- kill with style and sass, scooting around Saigon in huge shades and tight T-shirts, executing CIA government advisers.

Stills from "The Three Rose Plan." (Screen grabs from YouTube)

As you watch these films -- the grave ones, the tear-jerkers, the ones that look like Quentin Tarantino’s fever dreams -- it helps to remind yourself that you are often watching the work of actors and directors with genuine combat experience.

Thanh Loan, one of the biker sirens of "The Three Rose Plan," joined the army at 15 and later became head of the Motion Picture Agency of the Ministry of Public Security. Duc Hoan, a well-loved star for 40 years, took up arms against the French at the age of 10, served in the E367 Artillery Unit and interpreted for the Chinese delegation to the 1954 Geneva Conference.

One of the most accomplished propaganda documentaries of the American War, "Luy Thep Vinh Linh"(1971) -- known in English as "The Steel Wall of Vinh Linh" -- was reshot after the raw footage and many of the crew perished in battle. The credit roll notes the names of the dead and the survivors.

A still from the 1971 Vietnamese war documentary "The Steel Wall of Vinh Linh." The film had to be reshot after the original footage and much of the crew perished in battle. (Screen grab from YouTube)

The documentarist Tran Van Thuy, the only Vietnamese director to publish a memoir in English, has supplied the sharpest picture of work under fire. As a filmmaker in late 1960s, he grew his own food, saw comrades shot dead beside him, spent days fleeing through the forest, clad only in leaves, and was forced to use substitute camera equipment improvised by a local blacksmith.

When he returned to the north, starved and exhausted, he had no idea whether any of his film was usable. Thuy’s experiences make Francis Ford Coppola’s ordeal seem as stressful as a stroll to the supermarket.

The guns are now silent, but for the serious-minded filmmaker, the movies remain a tricky occupation in Vietnam. The government-backed film company is gone. Students at Hanoi’s state film school complain that the teaching is stuck at 1925’s "Battleship Potemkin."

Stills from "The Steel Wall of Vinh Linh." (Screen grab from YouTube)

"Rom" may have triumphed in Busan, but its production company failed to acquire a distribution license before submitting it to the festival and is now facing a fine from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. "The director should have been welcomed back a national hero," says Figgis, "but the film shows too much poverty."

DocLab, a vigorous but tiny operation supported by the Goethe Institute and the British Council, has been obliged to leave its premises above a Hanoi food market after the authorities objected to its screening of footage of the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. "We will take some break," says its director, Thi Nguyen, "and will regroup later to reassess what we can do in the future."

Viet Linh, a Soviet-trained director who has been making movies since the 1980s, is the source of a quote that has become the workplace motto of Vietnamese filmmakers. "We always joke in Vietnam that making a film is like fighting a war," she said. "We have to be very clever. It’s a real struggle to overcome all the difficulties."

Those difficulties are often legible on the screen. Vietnamese movies shot around the same time as "Apocalypse Now," for instance, look older than their release dates suggest -- the result of low budgets, indifferent film stock and old Czechoslovakian camera equipment. The images, however, are bright with the passion and vitality that characterize the cinema of the nation.

"Apocalypse Now" may be a masterpiece. But it is not, and never will be, Vietnam.