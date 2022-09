NEW YORK -- A bus headed to a remote coronavirus quarantine site in southern China crashed early Sunday local time, killing 27 aboard and injuring 20.

Authorities reported that 47 residents of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, were en route to a remote quarantine facility when the vehicle overturned off the highway and into a mountain ditch around 2:40 a.m. The accident occurred in Sandu county, more than 100 miles from Guiyang.