Hong Kong no longer autonomous, Pompeo tells Congress

NEW YORK -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday told Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, paving the way for sanctions from Washington that would strip the city of its economic and trade privileges essential to its status as a global financial hub.

Beijing's decision to "unilaterally and arbitrarily impose national security legislation on Hong Kong" last week is only the "latest in a series of actions that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms and China's own promises to the Hong Kong people under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-filed international treaty," Pompeo said in a press statement.

"After careful study of developments over the reporting period, I certified to Congress today that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as U.S. laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997," he said.

"While the United States once hoped that free and prosperous Hong Kong would provide a model for authoritarian China, it is now clear that China is modeling Hong Kong after itself," he added.

Pompeo's testimony Wednesday came as China's legislature, National People's Congress, is expected to approve a new national security law Hong Kong the following day.