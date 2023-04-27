ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan

Commercial contracts add China-Taiwan risk clauses as tensions rise

Companies brace for possibility of invasion, other disruptions from geopolitics

This screen at a Beijing shopping mall on April 10 shows footage of a PLA jet taking part in Joint Sword exercises around Taiwan. Companies are starting to prepare for contingencies around the island.   © Reuters
ECHO WONG and PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writers | Taiwan

HONG KONG -- Multinational corporations are inserting clauses related to China-Taiwan tensions into commercial contracts as fears rise regarding possible Chinese action around the democratically ruled island.

Specific provisions covering a possible conflict in the Taiwan Strait -- as well as business disruptions caused by tensions over Taiwan more broadly -- have been included in agreements in recent months, lawyers have told Nikkei Asia.

Read Next

Latest On Taiwan

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close