Commercial contracts add China-Taiwan risk clauses as tensions rise

HONG KONG -- Multinational corporations are inserting clauses related to China-Taiwan tensions into commercial contracts as fears rise regarding possible Chinese action around the democratically ruled island.
Specific provisions covering a possible conflict in the Taiwan Strait -- as well as business disruptions caused by tensions over Taiwan more broadly -- have been included in agreements in recent months, lawyers have told Nikkei Asia.
By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our
Cookie Policy
to learn how you can update your cookie settings.