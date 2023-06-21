Europe unveils 'de-risking' strategy but states divided on China

BRUSSELS -- The European Commission on Tuesday outlined a "de-risking" strategy designed to develop a resilient economy that is less reliant on China in critical technologies, as European Union member states remain divided on how to approach relations with Beijing.

The proposal from the EC -- the European Union's executive body -- aims to increase scrutiny of foreign direct investments, exert export controls to fend off "economic coercion" and address risks in industries that have military applications such as quantum computing, advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence. While the strategy does not mention China by name, its language reflects criticism frequently leveled at Beijing by Europe, the U.S., and others.