Indonesia calls on West to help it develop EV manufacturing power

LONDON/JAKARTA -- Indonesia wants the U.S. and Europe to go beyond purchasing raw materials from it and to invest in the Southeast Asian country so that it can develop manufacturing capabilities for electric vehicles and their batteries, the deputy minister for investment promotion told Nikkei Asia.

Indonesia is keen to take on a manufacturing role in the industry, given its wealth of nickel, a key ingredient in long-range EV batteries. However, Jakarta says its ambitions for the sector have been thwarted by increasing U.S. and European measures to counter China's dominance in the supply chain.