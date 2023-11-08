ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indonesia

Indonesia calls on West to help it develop EV manufacturing power

Deputy investment minister says country is 'open to anybody,' not just China

Deputy Minister for Investment Promotion Nurul Ichwan told Nikkei Asia that Indonesia is wide open to any investor, not just Chinese. (Photo by Rhyannon Bartlett-Imadegawa)
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA and ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writers | Europe

LONDON/JAKARTA -- Indonesia wants the U.S. and Europe to go beyond purchasing raw materials from it and to invest in the Southeast Asian country so that it can develop manufacturing capabilities for electric vehicles and their batteries, the deputy minister for investment promotion told Nikkei Asia.

Indonesia is keen to take on a manufacturing role in the industry, given its wealth of nickel, a key ingredient in long-range EV batteries. However, Jakarta says its ambitions for the sector have been thwarted by increasing U.S. and European measures to counter China's dominance in the supply chain.

