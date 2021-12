Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

2022 could represent both the acme of Xi Jinping's power and the beginning of China's decline. © Reuters

Expect bilateral tensions to intensify as domestic politics weakens both powers

2022 look ahead: Xi and Biden's moment of truth

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30