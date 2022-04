Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Vandana Hari is founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which tracks energy markets.

The Mallnow compressor station which mainly receives Russian natural gas in Brandenburg, Germany, on March 29: Gas supplies are harder to reroute. © dpa/AP

Western governments should avoid 'act now, think later' policies

A ban on Russian energy will hurt Europe more than it helps Ukraine

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30