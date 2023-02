Nobuko Kobayashi co-leads the Japan consumer practice of global strategy consulting group EY-Parthenon. The views expressed in this article are her own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the global EY organization or its member firms.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed in January "to implement unprecedented countermeasures" to bring the country back from "the brink of being unable to maintain social functions" due to its shrinking population.