ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

ASEAN+3 should unlock more capital for sustainable infrastructure

Governments need to ensure region's attractiveness as an investment destination

| Southeast Asia
Highway bridge construction in Hanoi: ASEAN's demand for infrastructure financing is far beyond what governments alone can provide.   © Reuters

Masatsugu Asakawa is president of the Asian Development Bank. Sri Mulyani Indrawati is Indonesia's minister of finance. Indranee Rajah is Singapore's minister in the Prime Minister's Office and second minister for finance and national development. Shunichi Suzuki is Japan's minister of finance and minister of state for financial services. Indrawati and Suzuki are 2023 co-chairs of the ASEAN+3 Finance Process.

COVID-19 has brought severe hardships to peoples and communities across the globe, but for the economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a resilient recovery is underway.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close