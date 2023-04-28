ASEAN+3 should unlock more capital for sustainable infrastructure

Masatsugu Asakawa is president of the Asian Development Bank. Sri Mulyani Indrawati is Indonesia's minister of finance. Indranee Rajah is Singapore's minister in the Prime Minister's Office and second minister for finance and national development. Shunichi Suzuki is Japan's minister of finance and minister of state for financial services. Indrawati and Suzuki are 2023 co-chairs of the ASEAN+3 Finance Process.

COVID-19 has brought severe hardships to peoples and communities across the globe, but for the economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a resilient recovery is underway.