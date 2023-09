Maria Monica Wihardja is a visiting fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. She was the 2023 recipient of the Nikkei Asia Scholarship for promising researchers and economists from ASEAN, China and India.

Cooperation between Japan and ASEAN in the area of digital transformation could be the linchpin for establishing multilateral rules on digital governance amid rising techno-nationalism, protectionism and the fragmentation of technologies.