Marty Natalegawa was previously the foreign minister of Indonesia and is the author of "Does ASEAN Matter? A View from Within."

The coming days and weeks will be pivotal. The world can continue its seemingly relentless rush into the abyss of ever-deepening geopolitical chasms and distrust, poisoning the prospects for cooperative partnership on the environment, public health, sustainable development and other global goods and raising the risks of miscalculation and unintended conflict.