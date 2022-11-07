ASEAN has to take itself more seriously before asking the world to

Huong Le Thu is principal policy fellow at the Perth USAsia Centre, a think tank based at the University of Western Australia, and a nonresident fellow in the Southeast Asia program of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Southeast Asia's aspirations of playing a central role in global politics will be in focus this month as Indonesia hosts the Group of 20 summit, Thailand welcomes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and Cambodia convenes the East Asia Summit and other ASEAN events.