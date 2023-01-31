ASEAN must help reverse Balkanization of Myanmar

Ta Doh Moo is general secretary of the Karen National Union. Salai Thla Hei is general secretary of the Chin National Front. Khu Plu Reh, general secretary of the Karenni National Progressive Party, co-authored this article.

The Myanmar military regime's continuing violence against its own people and its plan for elections later this year will undoubtedly be key issues on the agenda of foreign ministers of Association of Southeast Asian Nations members as they gather on Friday for the first time in 2023 under Indonesia's rotating chairmanship.