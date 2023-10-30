Activist investor targeting Tokyo Disneyland stake may be in luck

Stephen Givens is a partner with the corporate law firm JLX Partners in Tokyo.
The latest focus of foreign investor activism in Japan is a large ownership stake in Oriental Land, the company that owns and operates Tokyo Disneyland.
Timing for Palliser Capital's push on Keisei is looking auspicious
