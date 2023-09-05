Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print

Just as picnics attract flies and mosquitoes, industry consolidation attracts opportunistic investors.

Stephen Givens is a partner with the corporate law firm JLX Partners in Tokyo.

Tsuruha Holdings, Japan's second largest drugstore chain, is facing pressure from activist investor Oasis Management. (Photo by Keigo Yoshida)

Activist investors cannot force Japanese mergers with ideas alone

