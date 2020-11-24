Activist investors promise to make life hell for Japan's CEOs

Stephen Givens is a corporate lawyer based in Tokyo.

Some Japanese CEOs saw a silver lining in the onset of COVID-19 in early 2020. The pandemic's impact on revenues, profits and cash, they saw with relief, would make it hard for their troublesome activist shareholders to lodge their usual demands for higher dividends and share buybacks at the June annual general meetings and beyond.

After 2019, a year that saw record numbers of activist campaigns, we were told that we had reached "peak activism" thanks to COVID, and that Japanese CEOs had been clairvoyant in hoarding cash in anticipation of the rainy days that the pandemic was bringing.

And many activists did either water down or withdraw completely from many of the shareholder proposals they had planned to make at those June AGMs in deference to COVID's impact on their target companies. Events since June, however, show that the coronavirus granted Japanese CEOs only the briefest reprieve from disruptive shareholder activity.

If anything, the months following June have brought an unprecedented flurry of shareholder activity that goes well beyond conventional shareholder activism and promises -- to Japan's advantage -- to make life for Japan's CEOs even more challenging and stressful than before.

For one, while COVID may have kept activists temporarily at bay, on another front it has precipitated a wave of domestic merger and acquisition activity in industries under stress, starting with the retail sector.

In the fast-food industry, Colowide acquired a controlling share of weaker rival Ootoya and promptly called an extraordinary shareholder meeting to summarily fire Ootoya management across the board. Very un-Japanese.

Elsewhere, COVID-induced pressures in the furniture retailer market led management of the smaller Shimachu to wave the white flag to a tender offer by market leader DCM Holdings, only to have home furnishings giant Nitori Holdings join the fray with a higher bid. We are witnessing a historic contest for corporate control.

These are major developments in a market where a full-blown hostile takeover -- a bid opposed by target management -- has so far never succeeded. All of a sudden, with a push from COVID, Japanese companies are engaging in strategic domestic M&A, not in accordance with ancient local customs, but using more or less the same playbook and rules in use in the U.S. and Europe.

Earlier this month, on another unexpected front, domestic activist fund Strategic Capital, after suffering repeated defeats of its proposals calling for divestment of real estate assets, switched gears and announced a tender offer for 20% of Keihanshin Building. Strategic Capital's bid pushes the envelope of conventional activist practice in at least three ways.

First, unlike strategic bids by competitors in the same industry, Strategic Capital is a purely financial bidder that saw an opportunity in the mismatch between the target's stock price and its underlying asset value. Fifteen years ago, similar bids by Steel Partners and Murakami Fund were condemned by the Japanese establishment as illegitimate and "abusive." Today, no one seems to be saying that Strategic Capital's bid should be opposed just because it seeks to make money from a valuation mismatch.

Second, Strategic Capital's resort to a tender offer instead of the usual activist shareholder proposal is a tactic that has been missing in Japan since the demise of Steel Partners and Murakami Fund. A tender offer puts hard cash on the table for shares and is not simply a public-relations campaign to persuade other shareholders to vote their own shares.

Finally, Strategic Capital has aggressively called attention to the conflicts of interest between the target and its primary allegiant shareholder, a megabank that owns 4% of the company and occupies five sinecure seats on the board. The time may have arrived when allegiant shareholders are as much an embarrassment as a shield against shareholder demands.

As another example, Oasis Management, a veteran foreign activist in Japan, limited itself in June to watered-down proposals that would have no financial impact on its targets but has returned with a vengeance this month calling for a special shareholders meeting to fire the president of Tokyo Dome Corp. for failure to update the user experience on offer at the amusement complex.

General view of Tokyo Dome: Oasis Management has returned with a vengeance. © SAMURAI JAPAN/Getty Images

What is becoming clear is that COVID has not changed the underlying economic drivers of Japanese activism. To the contrary, it has created irresistible economic pressures against which traditionally friendly shareholders are increasingly unwilling and unable to protect target management.

Japanese CEOs who thought that the pandemic would provide a respite from shareholder demands, as happened for several years following the 2008 financial crisis, miscalculated. This may not please the CEOs but is welcome news for Japan.

Uniquely Japanese corporate cross-shareholding structures have served for many years as a mutual protection pact among Japan's salaried executives. As with any cartel -- think the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries -- survival depends on the members' continuing mutual loyalty and observance of the rules of the game.

COVID is putting pressure on allegiant shareholders to betray their corporate family members, either by selling shares of the family members to the highest bidder or voting for shareholder proposals opposed by management. Betrayal leads to further betrayal and the collapse of the cartel. The coronavirus's silver lining is not that it made life easier for Japan's CEOs, but just the opposite.