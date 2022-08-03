ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Opinion

Afghanistan is now an Asian problem

Area states should work together to address security concerns

Kabir Taneja
| Afghanistan
Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul on May 9: Most of the security challenges are Asian challenges that will require an Asian solution.   © Reuters

Kabir Taneja is a research fellow in the Observer Research Foundation's strategic studies program in New Delhi. He is also the author of "The ISIS Peril: The World's Most Feared Terror Group and its Shadow on South Asia." (Penguin Viking, 2019)

A year ago, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the U.S. completed its botched withdrawal from the country. Since then, other global crises, particularly Russia's aggression against Ukraine, have moved the Afghan issue to the back of the world's conscience.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close