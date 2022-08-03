Afghanistan is now an Asian problem

Kabir Taneja is a research fellow in the Observer Research Foundation's strategic studies program in New Delhi. He is also the author of "The ISIS Peril: The World's Most Feared Terror Group and its Shadow on South Asia." (Penguin Viking, 2019)

A year ago, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the U.S. completed its botched withdrawal from the country. Since then, other global crises, particularly Russia's aggression against Ukraine, have moved the Afghan issue to the back of the world's conscience.