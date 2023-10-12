American and Chinese universities must reject calls to disengage

William C. Kirby is T.M. Chang Professor of China Studies and Spangler Family Professor of Business Administration at Harvard University. He is the author of "Empires of Ideas: Creating the Modern University from Germany to America to China."

Ours is a world of interconnected universities. Universities are medieval in origin, but the modern research university is young in historical terms and inescapably international. Universities were re-imagined, first in Germany and then across the globe, using German models in the 19th and early 20th centuries.