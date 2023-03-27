An anti-coercion coalition can check China's economic weaponization

Rahm Emanuel is U.S. ambassador to Japan.
The international trade system is based on a single, simple premise: If you are part of the system, you will abide by the system's rules.
Unified collective action would help block intimidation efforts
Rahm Emanuel is U.S. ambassador to Japan.
The international trade system is based on a single, simple premise: If you are part of the system, you will abide by the system's rules.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.