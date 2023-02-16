Asia is none of NATO's business

Quinn Marschik is a contributing fellow at think tank Defense Priorities in Washington.
Even as war raged along the alliance's borders, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was gallivanting around South Korea and Japan.
Alliance's growing ties with Japan and South Korea raise risk of war with China
Quinn Marschik is a contributing fellow at think tank Defense Priorities in Washington.
Even as war raged along the alliance's borders, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was gallivanting around South Korea and Japan.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.