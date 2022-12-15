Asia's development banks must set standards for smart technologies

Arthur M. Mitchell is a senior adviser to law firm White & Case in Tokyo and an outside director of Komatsu. He was previously general counsel of the Asian Development Bank. The views expressed here are strictly those of the author and should not be attributed in any way to White & Case.

The Asia-Pacific infrastructure market is set for considerable growth in the next few years, with technology and environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations expected to play key roles in that expansion.