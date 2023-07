Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Asia's growth outperformance is just starting to build.

Chetan Ahya is chief Asia economist at Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong.

Shoppers in Ahmedabad, India: Consumption helped lead the initial phase of the country's economic recovery. © Reuters

China to regain momentum with further policy easing

Asia's growth outperformance has just started to come back

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30