Asia's middle powers are building new regional order

Narayanappa Janardhan is a senior research fellow at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi and a nonresident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. Maximilian Mayer is junior professor of international relations and the global politics of technology at Germany's University of Bonn.

The world is undergoing rapid and substantial change. Disruptions emanating from a combination of social, economic and political factors, including the clean-energy transition, the fourth industrial revolution and COVID-19, have induced a review and recalibration of diplomatic game plans around the world.