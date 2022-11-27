ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Opinion

Asia's middle powers are building new regional order

Loose minilateral groupings are helping address specific problems

Narayanappa Janardhan and Maximilian Mayer
| Southeast Asia
Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia at a news conference in Jakarta on Jan. 7: His country aims to build an OPEC-like organization to control trade in nickel, cobalt and manganese.   © Antara Foto/Reuters

Narayanappa Janardhan is a senior research fellow at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi and a nonresident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. Maximilian Mayer is junior professor of international relations and the global politics of technology at Germany's University of Bonn.

The world is undergoing rapid and substantial change. Disruptions emanating from a combination of social, economic and political factors, including the clean-energy transition, the fourth industrial revolution and COVID-19, have induced a review and recalibration of diplomatic game plans around the world.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close