Terence Jeyaretnam is EY's Asia-Pacific climate change and sustainability services leader. Mads Lauritzen is Asia-Pacific strategy and transformation leader at EY-Parthenon.

Chief executives, boards, managers and workers can work night and day to reduce emissions at a factory and meticulously use energy only from renewable sources. But at the end of the day, the factory is simply part of a supply chain involving other parties which may themselves release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.