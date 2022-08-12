Asian nations should work together to accelerate decarbonization

Kevin Rudd is global president of the Asia Society and convener of the High-Level Policy Commission on Getting Asia to Net Zero. He is a former prime minister of Australia. Ban Ki-moon is a member of the commission and deputy chair of global working group The Elders. He was previously secretary-general of the United Nations.

The fate of our planet's future lies in Asia. It is not only the world's manufacturing workshop. It is also becoming the world's biggest consumer, driven by the presence of the globe's largest population and many of its fastest-growing economies.