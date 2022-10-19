Australia-Japan relationship is not just business anymore

Gemma King is a research and program associate at the Perth USAsia Centre, a policy think tank based at the University of Western Australia.

Fumio Kishida is due to arrive this week in Perth as the first Japanese prime minister to visit Australia in five years. His meetings with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, will provide a valuable chance to discuss the strategic advantages that Western Australia, and Australia more broadly, have to offer the bilateral relationship, especially in terms of natural resources.