Richard Heydarian is a lecturer with the Asian Center of the University of the Philippines and the author of "The Indo-Pacific: Trump, China and the New Struggle for Global Mastery."

With the transition to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Australia has an opening to reset ties with Southeast Asian nations, which were unimpressed with the last four years of predecessor Scott Morrison's climate-change skepticism, anti-China rhetoric and undisguised tilt toward the U.S.