ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Australia's 'Voice' campaign has failed to quiet doubts

Proponents' tone has rubbed many voters the wrong way

George Brandis
| Australia
A "No to the Voice" rally in Melbourne on Sept. 23: The tone of the "Yes" campaign has been a big reason for its unpopularity. (Sipa via AP Images)

George Brandis is a professor in the practice of national security, policy and law at the Australian National University in Canberra. He previously served as attorney general and as a senator.

Referendums in Australia follow a familiar trajectory.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more