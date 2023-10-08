Australia's 'Voice' campaign has failed to quiet doubts

George Brandis is a professor in the practice of national security, policy and law at the Australian National University in Canberra. He previously served as attorney general and as a senator.
Referendums in Australia follow a familiar trajectory.
Proponents' tone has rubbed many voters the wrong way
George Brandis is a professor in the practice of national security, policy and law at the Australian National University in Canberra. He previously served as attorney general and as a senator.
Referendums in Australia follow a familiar trajectory.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.