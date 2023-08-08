BOJ will need to be more flexible given inflation uncertainties

Jinho Choi is deputy group head and principal economist at the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office in Singapore. Jae Young Lee is group head and lead economist with the organization.
Inflation has made a comeback in Japan.
Loose stance still makes sense for now, but central bank must be ready to pivot
Jinho Choi is deputy group head and principal economist at the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office in Singapore. Jae Young Lee is group head and lead economist with the organization.
Inflation has made a comeback in Japan.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.