ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

BRI is only first step in China's strategy for a new world order

Xi Jinping's ambitions for global leadership are becoming clearer

Niva Yau
| China
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and then-counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, left, at the 2014 groundbreaking for a $1.4 billion artificial island project off Colombo.   © AP

Niva Yau is a nonresident fellow with the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub.

From the beginning, China branded the Belt and Road Initiative as a strategy to boost global connectivity.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more