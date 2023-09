Ian Bremmer is president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media and author of "The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats -- and Our Response -- Will Change the World."

On Aug. 2, Anil Sooklal, South Africa's ambassador to the BRICS bloc, said that the ragtag group's upcoming leaders' summit in Johannesburg would initiate "a tectonic change ... in the global geopolitical architecture."