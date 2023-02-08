CEOs should prepare for U.S. congressional grilling on China

John Kachtik is a Singapore-based government relations consultant. He previously served as a national security adviser in the U.S. Senate and directed foreign assistance programs across Asia for the International Republican Institute.

Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives kicked off 2023 with a multiday, conflict-riddled marathon vote for House speaker. Four days later, they all came together on a topic that unified their factions and included 146 Democrats, voting to create the House Select Committee on China.