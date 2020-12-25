COVID-19 Zoom boom has changed Japan Inc. forever

Stephen Givens is a corporate lawyer based in Tokyo.

Sometime in 2021 the COVID-19 pandemic will recede. But life in Japan's corporate establishment will not revert to the pre-pandemic status quo.

Salarymen who used to toil under the constant gaze of their co-workers and superiors have, thanks to Zoom, discovered a new and liberating mode of working. They will not be content to return to long commutes and the suffocating social pressures of the corporate beehive.

COVID may well have spelled the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of the Japanese corporate village and the double helix of ancient institutions on which it was founded: lifetime employment and corporate cross-shareholdings.

Ambitious people outside of Japan have for decades planned their careers as free agents, even while working under a corporate umbrella. Strategic job-hopping and promiscuous independent contracting for multiple clients are the norm. No one with a scrap of talent anymore expects to spend an entire career working for the same employer.

By contrast in Japan, where old institutions like arranged marriages and seasonal gift-giving have died away, lifetime employment has persisted into the Internet Age to enforce and preserve old conformist mentalities.

But working from home is triggering a psychological revolution. In the privacy of their own homes, away from the communal gaze, salarymen are experiencing a previously unknown autonomy and independence, not to mention new ways of communication and human interaction.

Most profoundly, the normalization of Zoom is undermining the fabric and importance of "deep human relationships" within the corporate village -- tribal loyalties based on common backgrounds and rigorously reinforced through forced residence in company housing, sitting all day elbow to elbow with co-workers, late-night drinking and weekend golf.

Coworkers in Tokyo, pictured in December 2014: the normalization of Zoom is undermining tribal loyalties based on common backgrounds. © VWPics/AP

Deep human relationships, by design, are the lifeblood of lifetime employment and explain the absence of lateral career opportunities in Japan. By the time an employee has been implanted into the company's dense human network, it will be near impossible to reinsert him or her as a full citizen into another.

Zoom interactions are, almost overnight, replacing deep human relations with more superficial and temporary interactions. Employees can casually listen in on virtual meetings with one ear while taking care of other business. Sales presentations can be done for multiple prospects by webinar, without having to slog through face-to-face sales calls and dinners.

Just as significant, Zoom is breaking down the village hierarchy by liberating employees from constant supervision and enabling them to communicate selectively in and out of the organization, with people they may not know very well. Employees will increasingly be valued by what they can do, not by who they know.

As Zoom transforms human interaction at work, barriers to lateral career movement will inevitably fall. Lifetime employment will be increasingly viewed as an institutional liability, a lifeboat for mediocrity and inefficiency. That Zoom will unloose corporate cross-shareholdings may strike some as far-fetched. The key is in understanding cross-shareholdings as a mutual protection -- or at least mutual nonaggression -- treaty among corporate villages.

Japan's unique spider's web of corporate cross-shareholdings reinforces lifetime employment -- in particular at the senior executive level -- by guaranteeing that treaty members will not be taken over against their will. Until recently, attempts to take over and unseat the senior executives of a Japanese target company held by treaty members was a hopeless quest, no matter how badly managed the target or how high the price offered for the target shares. The treaty members refused to sell their shares so as to protect target company management, on the understanding that they would be similarly protected should they ever come under attack.

The tribal culture of lifetime employment further magnifies the anti-takeover effect of cross-shareholding. Even assuming the target was to be betrayed by its friendly shareholders and sold to an unwelcome outsider, the outsider would be naive to think that the natives, steeped in their own tribal culture and deep human relationships, could be easily controlled or managed after the takeover.

It is not a coincidence that in the aftermath of COVID, hostile takeover activity in Japan has markedly accelerated, driven in large part by COVID-induced economic pressures on domestic industries, in particular the retail sector, that invites consolidation. Remarkably, Zoom is affecting deep human relationships and loyalties among treaty members of cross-held corporate clusters in ways that parallel Zoom's impact on deep human relationships within the corporate village.

As face-to-face meetings and golf outings between senior executives of treaty members become less frequent, so weakens the tug of personal loyalty and obligation that would have, in a previous era, moved a treaty member to decline an attractive takeover premium to protect fellow executives at a cross-held company.

At the same time, Zoom has made it easier than ever for financially motivated fund investors directly to deliver their message to the friendly corporate shareholders of potential takeover targets. Fund managers in London and New York are discovering that a Zoom meeting with corporate shareholders of a target is easily arranged and can be as just effective as a jet-lagged face-to-face meeting in Tokyo.

COVID has unleashed forces that are permanently changing the culture and anthropology of Japan Inc. 2021 will not bring a return to the old status quo.