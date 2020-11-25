CP Group takeover of Tesco's Thai unit raises alarming questions

Pavida Pananond is professor of international business at Thammasat University, Bangkok

A recent decision by Thailand's competition watchdog, the Office of Trade Competition Commission, to approve the $10.6 billion takeover by Charoen Pokphand Group of Tesco Lotus, a hypermarket chain, is a blow to investor confidence in the country. The decision raises alarming questions about the integrity of the OTCC -- a supposedly reinvigorated reincarnation of a former regulator -- and demonstrates the power of the country's entrenched big-business oligarchy.

By ignoring the competition dynamics of modern retail sectors, the OTCC risks aggravating the concentration of the sector in the hands of three conglomerates -- CP Group, Central Group and TCC Group, all run by billionaire family owners -- and undermines confidence in Thailand's overall business environment.

The OTCC ruled that CP Group's acquisition of Tesco's network of almost 2,000 hypermarkets and smaller format stores in Thailand will result in increased market power, but will not create a monopoly across the retailing sector.

Prior to the Tesco acquisition, CP Group already operated in most of the country's key retail sectors, running nearly 12,000 7-Eleven convenience stores under license from 7-Eleven Inc, a U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Seven & i Holdings, 134 Makro Cash & Carry stores, 610 CP Fresh Mart supermarkets, and a number of e-commerce platforms, according to annual reports. The latest acquisition increases the group's market share in the hypermarket sector from 24% to 63%, with control over both the Makro chain and Tesco Lotus, according to an analysis by Krungsri Research.

Why is this ruling so contentious? First, the agency's interpretation of market power ignores the reality of modern retailing, in which hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets and online platforms are channels distributing relatively similar products to consumers. Overlooking the Tesco acquisition because it may not result in a monopoly in one type of market is missing the forest for the trees.

Dominant retailers like CP Group exert power over both consumers, using prices and other marketing tactics to attract shoppers, and suppliers who face pressure to reduce prices. An increase in competitive pressure at both ends would lead to benefits for both consumers and suppliers.

Among the conditions placed on the powerful conglomerate are a three-year ban on future acquisitions in the modern trade sector, excluding e-commerce, a requirement to increase product-sourcing from small and medium enterprises and community producers and maintain contracts with existing suppliers and distributors for two years, and a prohibition on sharing trade secrets between the merged entities.

A Makro store in Bangkok, pictured in September 2018: the latest acquisition increases CP Group's market share in the hypermarket sector from 24% to 63%. (Photo by Akira Kodata)

While these requirements ostensibly make the ruling more palatable, some may be too impractical to enforce. How can the OTCC determine what information cannot be shared among CP's Tesco Lotus, 7-Eleven, and Makro arms? More perplexingly, the exclusion of e-commerce platforms from the temporary ban on acquisitions means that CP can potentially dominate online sales as well as brick-and-mortar retailing.

Rulings that overlook the contemporary dynamics of the retail industry risk undermining the agency's effectiveness. The OTCC's predecessor showed that weak enforcement of competition policy, combined with market-distorting measures such as unreasonable operational requirements, strengthened the dominance of powerful big businesses and stifled competition. Earlier examples include beer, duty free shops, and cable TV networks.

Such tolerance of oligarchic control carries broader consequences. Lenient enforcement of competition policy turns scale and scope into key advantages for domestic conglomerates, sometimes at the expense of skills and of smaller competitors. While size certainly matters, dominance at home does not necessarily translate into success abroad. Moreover, oligarchic control of the economy will inhibit the rise of smaller but more innovative businesses.

Unsurprisingly, Thai companies are absent in sectors in which innovation matters more than size. For example, there is not one Thai company in the top 10 Southeast Asia unicorns -- startup companies worth more than $1 billion -- listed by Techsauce, a Thailand-based technology and business media group that plays a key role in the tech startup ecosystem. Indonesia is home to four, Singapore three, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam one each. The dominance of a handful of Thai oligarch-style companies, led by CP, is stifling dynamism and innovation in small and medium sized enterprises, squeezing Thailand's long-term competitiveness and economic growth.

Blatant displays of economic inequality and the concentration of wealth among a clutch of domestic conglomerates do not bode well for Thailand's attractiveness for foreign investment. In the 2019 annual Global Competitiveness Index, the World Economic Forum ranked Thailand 85th of 141 economies for the severity of market dominance, with Vietnam 47th, Indonesia 50th and Malaysia 9th. Allowing such overwhelming dominance of the corporate sector deters potential foreign investors, which either collaborate with the big companies to reduce entry barriers, or ignore Thailand because unfair trade practices are so widely tolerated.

While Thailand needs an agency like the OTCC, the office and its principles matter little if it cannot call a spade a spade. Its behavior risks undermining domestic and international public trust in how Thailand manages competition policy. This casts doubt on the effectiveness of the agency, and wastes the opportunity to address the long-lasting and structural problem of economic inequality in Thailand.

The OTCC should adhere to the fundamental goals of promoting and protecting competition in a broad variety of market settings. Without a more even playing field, Thailand will be hard-pressed to persuade foreign investment partners and stakeholders to place business bets on a country that is going in the wrong direction. Without a change of course the OTCC risks becoming irrelevant.