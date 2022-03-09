Can South Korea move beyond gender war politics?

Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Haeryun Kang is the creative director of MediaOri, a media incubator in Seoul. Her most recent short film is "Jinwon's Naitae."

Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential election candidate of main opposition People Power Party, pictured in Seoul on Mar. 1: Yoon appealed directly to young male voters. © Reuters

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30