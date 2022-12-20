Canada's new realism toward China must leave room for engagement

Philip Calvert is a senior fellow with the China Institute at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada. He was previously Global Affairs Canada's director general for North Asia, served in the country's embassy in Beijing and handled negotiations over China's entry into the World Trade Organization.

Canada is talking tougher on China. Its long-delayed Indo-Pacific strategy, launched to great fanfare last month, calls China a "disruptive" power and commits Ottawa to investing more in security, both domestically and in North Asia, and to strengthening commercial and diplomatic ties with other countries in the region.