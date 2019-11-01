Canada's weakened government faces tough choices over China

The China-Canada relationship has deteriorated sharply since the early years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first term in government, beginning 2015, when Canada hosted back-to-back exchanges of leaders, joined the Beijing-based Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank and discussed a potential trade agreement.

The failure of Trudeau's governing Liberal party to win a parliamentary majority in elections on October 21, then, will further complicate Ottawa's troubled relations with Beijing, likely accelerating Canadian attempts to diversify economic relations in Asia while diminishing the country's strength in its standoff with telecoms giant Huawei.

In 2017, the expected launch of free trade talks between Canada and China fell apart over the issue of labor rights. A year later the relationship nose-dived over the detention of Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese Huawei executive, on a U.S. extradition warrant. This was followed by China's retaliatory arrest of two Canadians and restrictions on imports of Canadian canola, beef and pork.

These developments have led to a significant hardening of Canadian attitudes toward China, which even a resolution of the Meng issue and the release of the two arrested Canadians would not overcome.

China's actions have also drawn attention to the efforts of the Chinese Communist Party's United Front Work Department to influence public opinion in Canada, including through some Chinese students and local organizations. This has seriously damaged China's image in Canada, as in other countries with a significant Chinese presence, such as Australia and New Zealand.

Trudeau's reelected minority government, which will have to rely on the support of smaller parties to retain power, will find a series of difficult decisions that have divided Canadian public opinion have now become more complicated.

In particular, this hardening of opinion will affect Trudeau's decision on Huawei's application to supply fifth-generation, or 5G, wireless infrastructure equipment. The government delayed a decision until after the election, and is under strong pressure from parts of the business community to approve the project.

But it faces equally powerful opposition from public opinion, which favors the Australian approach of banning Huawei infrastructure on security grounds.

Supporters hold signs and Chinese flags outside the British Columbia Supreme Court bail hearing of Meng Wanzhou: the China-Canada relationship nose-dived over the detention of Meng. © Reuters

Trudeau will have to balance hostile public opinion against the reality that China remains Canada's second-largest trading partner. But any move to approve the project while the two Canadians remain under arrest in China would provoke a fierce public and parliamentary backlash. It could also damage Canada's security ties with the U.S. and other partners -- the U.K., Australia and New Zealand -- in the Five Eyes intelligence sharing arrangement.

Given the difficulty of improving ties with China the Liberals should step up efforts to reduce Canada's dependence on trade with China by diversifying economic relations in Asia. At the least, Ottawa must continue to pursue membership of the 18-member East Asia Summit, which includes the U.S. and Russia. Some member states are sceptical that Ottawa has yet to demonstrate a sustained commitment to the region.

The Business Council of Canada is urging closer ties with Japan, which would be a strategically important move, especially given Tokyo's role in North Asian security and a recent U.S.-Japan trade agreement.

Canada and Japan are both members of the 11-country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and Ottawa should pursue stronger economic ties with other CPTPP partners and emerging candidates such as Thailand and Taiwan.

The economic dynamism of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the group's growing strategic importance in the face of Chinese expansionism also warrants more attention from Canada.

Discussions about a trade agreement with ASEAN started during Trudeau's first term, and concluding such an agreement would deliver real results -- not least because small and medium-sized Canadian companies would find competition less fierce and resource-intensive than in China.

If Canada paid greater attention to marketing its education sector in Southeast Asia, particularly in Singapore and Thailand, this could bring more ASEAN students to Canada and more diversity to Canada's international student population.

Trudeau could well garner support from other parties in parliament for most of these Asian initiatives and for the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which would boost Canadian oil exports to Asia. He could count on the Conservatives, the second largest party, here, but it is opposed by the New Democratic Party, Trudeau's potential partner in government, and environmentalists.

At the same time, he would also come under greater public and parliamentary pressure to take a tougher line against Chinese interference in Canada, and to speak out more forcefully on human rights issues, including showing greater support for pro-reform protesters in Hong Kong and the oppressed Uighur minority in China's Xinjiang province.

Such moves would further antagonize Beijing, making the resolution of bilateral disputes even more difficult. This means Trudeau needs a more comprehensive approach to economic and diplomatic relations in the region to attract public support and offer a potential exit route from Canada's China dilemma.

Philip Calvert, a former Canadian diplomat, is a Senior Fellow at the University of Alberta's China Institute and a Senior Research Associate at the Centre for Asia-Pacific Initiatives at the University of Victoria.