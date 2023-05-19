Canceled Quad summit shows how Biden is not focused on Asia

Brahma Chellaney is professor emeritus of strategic studies at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi and a former adviser to India's National Security Council. He is the author of nine books, including "Water: Asia's New Battleground."

U.S. President Joe Biden's last-minute cancellation of his planned appearance at a Quad summit next week in Australia is likely to strengthen the perception that the war of attrition in Ukraine is deflecting Washington's attention from mounting security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.