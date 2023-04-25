Carbon-heavy assets cannot just be left to owners who do not care

Hiromichi Mizuno is special adviser to the Milken Institute, a think tank based in Santa Monica, California. He previously served as a special envoy to the U.N. secretary-general on innovative finance and as chief executive of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund. Sarah Keohane Williamson is the chief executive of FCLTGlobal, a nonprofit group supporting the long-term reorientation of capital.

The effort to lower global carbon emissions and reverse the impacts of climate change is becoming the defining endeavor of our times. Decarbonization is changing the lives and livelihoods of millions of people worldwide.