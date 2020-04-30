Change of leadership in North Korea threatens economic trouble for all

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of "Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan's Lost Decades."

Questions about Kim Jong Un's health have given the U.S and China a rare point of agreement: this is a dreadful moment for instability in the world's most opaque nuclear power.

Not that the North Korean tyrant is worthy of sympathy. But reports that Kim is incapacitated, or perhaps even dead, have thrown an unwanted element of uncertainty at global markets already roiled by the coronavirus fallout.

South Korea is first in line for trouble. The won, its currency, and the Kospi stock index both suddenly fell on April 20, when Kim's health began making headlines; benchmark stocks dropped 1% that day and have gyrated since.

As recently as November, rating agency Standard & Poor's listed "geopolitical tensions related to North Korea" as the key factor affecting Seoul's AA sovereign debt level.

As so many questions swirl, here are three in particular sure to complicate Asia's 2020.

First, if Kim does in fact die, what would the immediate consequences be? Eurasia Group's Scott Seaman envisions two basic scenarios: an orderly transition of power or a full-blown Game of Thrones dynastic crisis.

The first would see a leading candidate like Kim's younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, extending the family dynasty. While gender might be a sticking point in patriarchal Pyongyang, Kim Yo Jong would likely mean continuity in her brother's limited economic reforms of gradually tolerating more private industry. The pandemic, after all, is reportedly hitting Pyongyang's economy, dissuading anyone from radical economic action.

To observers like Seaman, Kim Yo Jong seems preferable to the second scenario, where "the regime unravels [and there are] increasing risks of massive refugee flows, large-scale violence and theft and illicit transfers of nuclear, chemical, and biological materials and weapons."

Next, how might the geopolitical order react? Addressing a crisis in East Asia would be easier if U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, were not at each other's throats, or if tensions over China's botched effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, and Trump's ploy to scapegoat Xi for his own failures, had not reached fever pitch.

But Trump's erratic leadership is throwing East Asian power dynamics off balance. Given that North Korea is effectively a Chinese client state, it makes sense for Xi's government to take the lead maintaining some semblance of stability in Pyongyang. Might Trump, though, try to upset this?

"It is possible that in the aftermath of Kim Jong Un's sudden death there would be a scene for a big-power proxy struggle, China vs. the U.S.," says analyst Yanmei Xie of Gavekal Research. It is also likely, Xie says, that South Korea will side with China's desire for stability rather than Trump's for regime change.

How Trump would react to any perceived slight from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, if he indeed sided with China, gets us to question number three: what kind of economic fallout are global markets in for?

Trump, remember, has not exactly endeared himself to the South Korean government. First, he reopened a bilateral free-trade deal that has been in effect since 2012. Then he demanded that Seoul pay more to host to U.S. troops, accusing Koreans of getting a free ride on security issues.

There is no telling how Trump might react if Moon does not do his bidding. Would Trump threaten higher security payments or new trade tariffs? Might he make good on threats for 25% taxes on cars and auto parts? Trump might also pull most troops out of Korea if he deems Moon unhelpful.

Then there is the risk that Trump tries to use this situation as a distraction. His political disasters at home, from impeachment to COVID-19, fuel fears he might engage in military adventurism to win reelection come November. Might his White House pivot back to fire and fury mode and argue U.S. troops need to secure the nuclear stockpile Trump's "friend" Kim might leave behind?

South Korea's 2020 will be an intriguing window into fallout for currencies, debt yields and stock markets everywhere. Moon entered the year thinking he would focus on the vicious dynamics among South Korea's family-owned conglomerates. Instead, he faces a far more dangerous dynamic to the north, and one to the west from a U.S. leader playing his own games.