Changing environment is compelling China to raise its global profile

Jacques Attali is president of the Positive Planet, which supports the underprivileged to become entrepreneurs, and president of strategic advisory company Attali Associates. He served as a counselor to French President Francois Mitterrand and was the first head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

China's 12-point peace plan for Russia and Ukraine, backed by President Xi Jinping's trip last week to Moscow, marks one of the first instances in which Beijing has sought to get involved in an international political issue that did not directly concern it.