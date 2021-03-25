Cheer up China naysayers, bond defaults have benefits too

Henny Sender is a managing director at BlackRock in Hong Kong, and a senior adviser to the BlackRock Investment Institute.

While the COVID pandemic raged in the first quarter of last year, there were no defaults. But since late 2020, China has seen a sharp rise in defaults, both among privately owned companies and state-owned entities. Among them are a coal company in Henan Province and a state-owned automotive company in the depressed northeast.

There is now concern that distress among local governments' financial vehicles will begin to spread beyond the most impoverished areas in the country toward more developed provinces such as Yunnan. Indeed, even some university-linked investment entities are expected to suffer defaults from investments in everything from biotech to property with creditors bracing to lose almost all of their money.

As the ratio of corporate debt rises to almost 200% of China's gross domestic product, it is tempting to conclude that the long-anticipated day of reckoning for the country's most leveraged companies is finally approaching.

If true, that is a good thing. While many naysayers on China herald each default as proof of a long-predicted debt crisis, the country's so-called "Lehman moment," it is in fact the opposite -- a sign of recovery and confidence. It is part of China's long-promised move to seek (YES!) quality growth.

"Regulators are now trying to change investors' blind faith in government-affiliated entities," notes one credit analyst. "The default amount could increase as more distressed or zombie state-owned companies are forced to restructure debts."

At the heart of Beijing's policy of tolerating more defaults is the need to end the addiction to credit-driven growth -- a problem with roots in the massive stimulus following the global financial crises of 2008 to 2009, which supported growth with much of that leaking to the rest of the world. That spending spree then led to the current determination to prevent the asset bubbles which low-interest rates propagate.

That policy is also dedicated to making China's debt capital markets more mature. Credit markets -- like children -- need to come of age. That means differentiated pricing and an end to guarantees -- whether explicit or implicit -- for anything even vaguely government-backed.

That change in policy is welcome. Markets, after all, are all about differentiating between the strong and the weak. It is a signal of recovery and confidence.

During the worst of the COVID pandemic in China, mainland authorities did not want to spook the market by allowing defaults. That they now tolerate them is a measure of confidence that the system is strong enough to avoid contagion.

"It is critical to have cycles," said Neeraj Seth, head of Asian fixed income and credit for BlackRock in Singapore. "I think of it as a cleansing of the system. Such dislocations create investment opportunities."

For several years, Guo Shuqing, head of the Chinese Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, has served notice that there would be more defaults among companies that borrowed too much and invested in assets of questionable value. Oddly, few investors heeded his words.

Guo Shuqing speaks during the 11th Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai in June 2019: Few investors heeded his words. © Imaginechina/AP

"There is a lot of denial in the bond market," said Owen Gallimore, a senior credit analyst with ANZ in Singapore. "Bondholders only invested because of perceived support, not because of fundamentals. The majority of issuers are over-levered and just trade on implicit guarantees."

In retrospect, it is easy to see why Beijing needs to introduce discipline into the market. Consider the circumstances under which several local government finance vehicles -- considered to be the beneficiaries of credit from the country's shadow banking system -- defaulted as emblematic of the problem.

For example, a group of local government financing vehicles in one of China's poorest provinces in the northwest raised almost $1 billion about three years ago in the offshore bond market.

Yet even before it did so, its liabilities exceeded its assets, making it technically insolvent by Western standards. The defaulting investment entities sit directly under the provincial State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission, and had interests in aluminum production, electric generation, and the mining and sale of coal.

By its own reckoning, its operations were marked by "operating losses, low earnings and low liquidity and volatility," the offer memo for one of the bond issues states. Meanwhile, the offer memo reminds potential investors that the bonds are unsecured, and states flatly that there are no guarantees from the government. Today the bonds trade in the mid to high 30s, and there are similar warnings in the case of university-linked entities.

In the case of one major such group, the offer memo from its real estate unit refers to "substantial indebtedness and contingent liabilities," adding that it "has limited assets and will need to rely on the cash flow from the guarantors and other subsidiaries," that could limit the guarantor's ability to satisfy its obligations under the unsecured bonds.

Meanwhile, real estate companies can be in a particularly sensitive position given Beijing's determination to control property asset prices.

Back in November, there was a brief moment when it looked like the offshore market had seized up as issues were pulled and credit spreads widened. Yet those jitters proved temporary.

The message from defaults is not to run away but, as Seth notes, to look for opportunities. Investors have now been warned about the need to be selective. Without exercising judgment, caution ahead is good for them --- and for the market.